Thomas Claesgens

Laguna Woods, CA - Thomas James, age 62 of Laguna Woods, CA, (formerly of Oradell and Fort Lee, NJ) passed away at home with his devoted wife Dona by his side on September 27, 2020. He attended Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell and graduated from Blair Academy, Blairstown, and from Rider College in 1980. Tom enjoyed a career in sales and cherished his many long-time customers and colleagues in the Bergen County area. Tom spent his later years in CA enjoying time with his wife, Dona, and their dog, cats and friends. He also enjoyed the beauty of Southern California, golfing and watching sunsets at Laguna Beach. Tom was predeceased by his parents, John and Dorthea Claesgens of Oradell, and brother Charles, of Napa Valley, CA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dona, of 31 years and his two brothers, Michael (Jane) of Park Ridge and Robert of Phoenix, AZ and his sister Susan Lewis (James Watt) of Bethlehem, CT. Survivors also include niece Christine (Daniel) DeTitta and their son Jameson, nephew Kevin (Lauren) Claesgens and their daughter Chloe, and nephew Charles Watt. Tom passed away after a long battle with cancer. Tom was cheerful, upbeat, a great brother, a loyal friend and loved by many. He will be dearly missed.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
