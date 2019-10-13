|
Thomas Colaianni
Paramus - Thomas Colaianni, 86, of Paramus, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Thomas worked for Coli Construction in Paramus as an Office Manager. Thomas was a veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Cherished husband of Mary Colaianni (nee Butler). Beloved father of Dante Colaianni and his wife Karen of Chester, NY, JoAnn Rivera and her husband Gil of Paramus, NJ, and Diane Ancona and her husband Jack of Westwood, NJ. Devoted Grandfather to Joseph Colaianni, and his wife Sarah, Daniel Colaianni and his wife Meg, Corinne Reindel and her husband Austyn, Rachel Rivera, Michael Rivera, Joseph Ancona, and Gianna Ancona. Great Grandfather of Luke Colaianni, Brooks Reindel. Pre-deceased by his father, Thomas Colaianni, and mother, Josephine Pascerella.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Cremation will be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy/ memorial contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 3rd Floor, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack NJ 07601
