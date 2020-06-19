Thomas D. Barr born October 6, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ, long time resident of Wood-Ridge, NJ passed in peace Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the age of 84 in Hackensack, NJ. Thomas graduated from Wood-Ridge High School in 1953 and upon turning 18, volunteered for the draft and went into the Army as a paratrooper assigned to the 307th Combat Engineers. He served from 1953-1955 and then attended Fairleigh Dickinson University for two years. In 1958, he took the police exam and became a police officer in Wood-Ridge. In 1959, he graduated from NJ State police Academy in Sea Girt, NJ. He married the love of his life,"Ginny" in 1962 and then worked as a police officer in Wood-Ridge until 1965. He started with the waterfront commission of NY and NJ that same year as a grade three detective and earn two promotions to grade one. He then went into organize crime, racketeering investigations, and major death cases developing an organized crime unit. Because of his knowledge, the FBI requested he be assigned to the organized crime unit in which he worked from 1994-1997. He retired in 1997 and was presented with a Senate Resolution from the state of NJ commending him. Thomas was a NJ State PBA Life member and a member of Eclipse Mason Lodge. He enjoyed camping, competition shooting, reading, traveling, spending time with his family and friends, pancake breakfasts at IHOP with his sister Jane, and sitting by a fire. He is predeceased in death by his wife Virginia "Ginny" Barr, and Grandson Gregory A. Stefanco. He will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Chuck (Debra), and Carolyn, his grandchildren Koury, Travis, Jordan, Shannon, and Kailynn, seven great grandchildren and his loving sister Jane Gardella. Visitation Tuesday 4-8PM at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Services will begin at 7:15PM. Cremation private and Donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.