Thomas Daniel Murtha
Westwood - Thomas Daniel Murtha, passed away Monday, February 25th at age 93 at home. A lifetime bachelor, Thomas is survived by three nephews: Johann, Thomas and Martin and three nieces: Maryann, Jean and Virginia and 10 grand nieces and nephews. Thomas grew up on Hull Avenue in the Bronx, and graduated Fordham College with a Masters in Mathematics. Joining the army, he went through Europe, Guam and the Philippines with the Army Corps of Engineers. Thomas worked with the Brooklyn US Naval Yards as a physicist contributing to the early research on atomic radiation. After the closing of the Navy Yards, Tom turned down the opportunity to continue his research in Maryland in order to stay close to family. He worked for HUD for many years until his retirement. Thomas lived the last twenty years in Westwood, NJ. Throughout his life, Thomas was a shy private man, a man of integrity and contemplation. He was a good man who will be missed by his family. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the William G. Basralian Funeral Service, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell from 10-11:30 AM. A religious service will follow at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.