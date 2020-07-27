Thomas DeLorenzo, Sr.
River Edge - Thomas DeLorenzo, Sr., 80, of River Edge, NJ, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy (Tellefsen; 2007). Devoted father of Thomas Jr. (Shamaine) DeLorenzo and Susan (Greg) Eliasen. Cherished grandfather of Jason, Samantha, Alexander, Alyssa, and Thomas III. Dear brother of Lawrence (Roberta) DeLorenzo. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Virginia DeLorenzo. Predeceased by his brother, John DeLorenzo.
Thomas was born in Jersey City to Rose (Colafemina) and Salvatore DeLorenzo. Thomas earned a Bachelor's degree from Jersey City State University, Jersey City, and a Master's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years. After college Tom worked as a computer programmer through his retirement. In his time, he was one of the pioneers in the computer industry and was on the cutting edge of mini-computers and other new technologies.
Tom was a very talented musician and his happiest times were when he could entertain. At a young age, at the encouragement of his mother, Tom took up classical piano and eventually even played at Carnegie Hall. In high school he took up the baritone horn and played in the school band. Over the years Tom would add to his musical instrument repertoire with guitar, banjo, harmonica and even xylophone.
Upon his retirement, Thomas became a member of the Ridgewood Singers, as well as could be seen entertaining visitors and employees on the piano at Englewood Hospital and The Valley Hospital of Ridgewood. The River Edge Seniors also enjoyed having him as their choral director. Tom loved music and wanted to share it with everyone!
Tom also enjoyed bird watching, reading, playing cards & board games, and doing crossword & jigsaw puzzles. He found the most enjoyment sharing these passions with his family and friends. "Pops" as known to his grandchildren, was also a great cook and baker and taught them these skills with much patience and gentle guidance.
Tom will always be remembered for his big warm smile that could brighten a room, his caring and kindness, his friendship, positive attitude and mostly for the love he showed for all those close to him. He will be missed greatly but take comfort in the many wonderful memories that he left behind.
