Thomas Dowd
Garfield - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Thomas Dowd, who passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Brother Dowd was initiated into the Communications Division of Local Union 164 in 2015 and was an IBEW member for 6 years, living in Garfield, New Jersey. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13th from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, 781 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains, New Jersey. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 14th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President