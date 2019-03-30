|
Thomas Duch
Garfield - Thomas Duch, 90, of Garfield, New Jersey passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Helen and son John; survived by his son Thomas (and his wife Cheryl) and daughter-in-law Elizabeth. He also leaves seven Grandchildren that he adored and who loved and respected him greatly: Nicole, Thomas (and his wife Kim), Michael (and his wife Lauren), Timothy, Alexandra, Gregory, and Stephen. He also leaves behind Great Granddaughter Poppy.
Thomas worked for thirty-four years at Garden State Paper in Garfield where he also served as Shop Steward in the Local 300 United Paper Workers Union. He was a proud US Army Veteran of World War II who served as a M.P. in the occupation forces in Japan.
Thomas was a life long parishioner of Saint Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Passaic, New Jersey where he was baptized, received his first communion and was married.
Thomas Duch was an active member of the Holy Name Society at St. Michael's. He was a long time C.Y.O. advisor in the Parish, a Member of the Rosary Society, the Parish Picnic Committee and the Kitchen Crew. Thomas served on the Fundraising Committee for the construction of Saint Michael's Chapel in Woodland Park. He was a member of the Greek Catholic Union District 7 and Saint Joseph's Lodge 12. Thomas was also a member of the Widows and Widowers Club of Northern Valley.
Thomas was extremely proud of his Slovak ethnicity. Thomas and his wife Helen returned frequently to her ancestral Church in Backov, Slovakia where they donated all new pews for the Parish.
Thomas was dedicated to his family, his friends and his Church.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Monday 10:00 am at St. Michael's Chapel, 415 Lackawanna Ave., Woodland Park. Please meet at church. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel, 96 First St., Passaic, NJ 07055. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.