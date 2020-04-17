Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Thomas E. "Guy" Caprio

Thomas E. "Guy" Caprio Obituary
Thomas E. "Guy" Caprio

Thomas E. "Guy" Caprio passed away early Easter Sunday, one day before his 81st birthday, in New Rochelle, NY from Covid-19 complications. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Madeline (Goldman), and his two beloved children Guy (Paulina) and Kim (Shwan). His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Rowan, Dilan, Petra and Cameron. He is also survived by brothers Anthony "Chico" (Daryle) and Eugene, nephews and niece Anthony (Dina), Alexander (Lisa), Zonnie (Tom), his mother in law, Blanche Goldman, and sister in law Janice Baj. Donations can be made in Guy's memory to Holy Family Church at 83 Clove Road, New Rochelle, NY 10801. Please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
