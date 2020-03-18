|
Thomas E. Cuomo
Saddle Brook - Thomas E. Cuomo, 72, of Saddle Brook, died on Monday March 16th, 2020. Born and raised in Hoboken, he's been a resident of Saddle Brook for the past 49 years, He worked for the Borough of Saddle Brook for 35 years, first as a police officer and then as a court administrator for the borough. He was a member of the New Jersey State PBA, New Jersey Honor Legion, N.Y.C. Police Department Honor Guard, Paramus Elk's Lodge & Cosmo Club of Fair Lawn.
Loving father of Stephanie Jacob, proud grandfather of Cassandra & Vanessa, beloved son of the late Frank & Philomena (nee Mattijssens) Cuomo.
Visiting Friday 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation will be private.
DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS, WE MAY NEED TO LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE VISITING THE FUNERAL HOME, LIMITING VISITING HOURS & ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN IN WITH THEIR NAME, ADDRESS & PHONE NUMBER SO THE FUNERAL HOME HAS THE ABILITY TO CONTACT ALL VISITORS IN THE FUTURE IF NECESSARY.
FRIENDS PLEASE COME IN, PAY YOUR RESPECTS TO THE FAMILY AND LEAVE IN AN ORDERLY MANOR, DO NOT LINGER
