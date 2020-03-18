Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cuomo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Cuomo


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Cuomo Obituary
Thomas E. Cuomo

Saddle Brook - Thomas E. Cuomo, 72, of Saddle Brook, died on Monday March 16th, 2020. Born and raised in Hoboken, he's been a resident of Saddle Brook for the past 49 years, He worked for the Borough of Saddle Brook for 35 years, first as a police officer and then as a court administrator for the borough. He was a member of the New Jersey State PBA, New Jersey Honor Legion, N.Y.C. Police Department Honor Guard, Paramus Elk's Lodge & Cosmo Club of Fair Lawn.

Loving father of Stephanie Jacob, proud grandfather of Cassandra & Vanessa, beloved son of the late Frank & Philomena (nee Mattijssens) Cuomo.

Visiting Friday 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation will be private.

DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS, WE MAY NEED TO LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE VISITING THE FUNERAL HOME, LIMITING VISITING HOURS & ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN IN WITH THEIR NAME, ADDRESS & PHONE NUMBER SO THE FUNERAL HOME HAS THE ABILITY TO CONTACT ALL VISITORS IN THE FUTURE IF NECESSARY.

FRIENDS PLEASE COME IN, PAY YOUR RESPECTS TO THE FAMILY AND LEAVE IN AN ORDERLY MANOR, DO NOT LINGER

www.patrickjconte.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -