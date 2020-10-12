Thomas Earl Finch



Ramsey - Thomas Earl Finch, January 8, 1949 - October 9, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ formerly of Paramus, NJ. With incredible sadness we have lost our brother Tom, after a hard fight with cancer for the last year and a half. The re-telling of endless stories will no longer be told, the weakness he suffered due to the disease will subside and his time will now be filled with those that passed before him, including all of his beloved dogs. Thomas Earl Finch has left this crazy world but his legend will always fill our hearts and put a smile on our faces. The fabulous 5 will have a hole in our hearts as we grieve the loss of our loving brother.



Tom leaves behind many lifelong friends, 47 years of Finch Maintenance Service customers, 3 brothers and 1 sister; James Finch, Ormond Beach FL, Robert Finch and Bonni Clavelle of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Joseph Finch of Ramsey, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents George and Bernadette Finch of New Smyrna Beach, FL, formerly of Bergen County and his loving partner, Nancy Donnelly.



Services will be held in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Bergen County, 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 or the Bergen County SPCA at bergenspca@aol.com in Tom's memory. Arrangements by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey.









