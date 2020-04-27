|
Thomas Edward Bennett
Naples - Thomas Edward Bennett age 90 passed away peacefully on April 16th, after suffering with Parkinson's disease for several years.
Tom is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan Anne Bennett, his sister Violet Zehrer, his brother-in-law Frank Torre, his three children, Thomas E. Bennett Jr, Cynthia J. Barthel, Peter W. Bennett and their families including eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Torre.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Ethma Bennett. He earned his Eagle scout badge while attending Stuyvesant High School. While in school he worked part time to help support his mother and two younger sisters. After graduation he enrolled in the New York State Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler in Bronx, NY graduating in 1949 with a degree in Marine Engineering. He was also a graduate of the Harvard School of Business Advanced Management Program.
After serving for two years as a engineering officer for the Moore-McCormack Lines he took a position with Ingersoll-Rand Company in their pump division. He remained with IR for the balance of his career retiring as Executive Vice President of Ingersoll-Rand after serving as President of The Torrington Co. and closing out his Career as President and CEO of the newly formed Ingersoll-Dresser Pump Co.
During his career he served on the Connecticut Public Expenditures Council, Board of Directors of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Chairman of the AFBMA (Anti Friction Bearing Manufacturers Association), Board of Directors N.W. Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Hydraulic Institute.
Tom had several loves, his Wife, his Work, his Family, and Sports. Throughout his life he enjoyed and played a variety of sports but his true love was golf. He maintained active memberships at The Ridgewood Country Club, Ridgewood, NJ, and The Club at Pelican Bay Naples, FL, playing golf into his 80's until his Parkinson's symptoms grew too severe to allow him to play.
In business he was known as "tough but fair" but his genuine interest in people gave him the ability to relate to all who knew him, from CEO's to the factory floor workers.
His warm smile, generous spirit, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
The Family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163
AVOW Hospice Care, 1905 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.