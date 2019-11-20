|
Thomas Edward Colli
Thomas Edward Colli passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 78. Tom grew up in Bergenfield and graduated from Bergenfield HS in 1961, then attended Johnson State College in VT. He was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Scuitti Colli, father Thomas E. Colli and son Thomas J. Colli.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret McClelland Colli, of Ware MA, brother Peter T.Colli and wife Gloria of Haworh, NJ; daughter Barbara Colli Richards and husband Kevin of Williamsburg, MA; son Joseph P. Colli and wife Raymona of Staten Island, NY; and daughter Lisa Colli Hogan and husband Thomas of Southampton, MA. "Pop-Pop" will be dearly remembered always by his 6 grandchildren; Nathan, William, Colin and Michael Hogan, Ava Richards and Joseph T. Colli.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday,November 23rd, at All Saints Church, Ware MA at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Williams Cemetery, Ware, MA, Calling hours on Friday will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cebula's Funeral Home, 66 South Street, Ware, MA. Memorial donations can be made to All Saints Church, Ware, MA.