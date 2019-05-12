|
|
Thomas Edward Scheck
Belmar - Thomas Edward Scheck, 63, of Belmar was born in Weehawken, NJ to Harold Vincent Scheck and Eleanor Jagels Scheck. He died on May 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.
Tom was an athletic and popular youth who was fourteen when a diving accident left him as a quadriplegic. It is a testament to his inner strength and the love and devotion of his parents that he was able to live a happy productive life for almost fifty years after leaving Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation.
Tom graduated from Pequannock Township High School and Ramapo College, where he received a dual degree in History and Business, and chaired a committee dedicated to improving accessibility at the school. He worked on computer systems for AT&T in Basking Ridge, Piscataway, and Bedminster before his early retirement.
Tom moved to Belmar in 1996 and was a member of the borough's ADA Committee. He loved the accessible boardwalk and for ten years rode the boards with Tiki the Pomeranian sitting joyfully on his lap.
Tom's father Harold died in 2000. He is survived by his mother Eleanor, brothers Alan and Neil, sister Nancy, and brother-in-law Jimmy Bernarducci, as well as Alan's children Jennifer, Jonathan, and Michael, and Jennifer's husband Scott Boyce and their children.
A memorial celebration will be held at Klein's Restaurant at Main St. and 5th Ave. in Belmar on Saturday May 18 from 6pm to 10pm. For complete obituary and guest book, please see www.jerseyshorecremation.com. Tom fought long and hard against multiple ailments and never lost his smile, his wit, or his wisdom. He was an inspiration to many. In the end, he told us, "Remember the good times." Tommy, we will.