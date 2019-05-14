|
|
Thomas Elliott Tatem, Jr.
Wayne - Thomas Elliott Tatem, Jr, age 74, of Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Born in Paterson, Tom grew up in Glen Rock and had been a resident of Wayne since 1979. A graduate of Glen Rock High School, Class of 1962, he earned a bachelor's degree from Denison University, Granville, Ohio and a master's degree from Michigan State University. Tom enjoyed a career as a marketing executive with Exxon Corporation for over thirty years.
Tom was the beloved husband of Barbara; loving father of: Tommy Tatem of Randolph, Kristy and husband Jonathan McLellan of Ridgewood, and Kerry and husband Jake Beeman of Ho-Ho-Kus; adoring grandfather of: Chloe, Haleigh, Georgia, Peyton, Tommy, Presley, Charley, Hadley, Finley, and Emma; and loving brother of Judy and husband Philip MacPeek of Neptune, and the late William Tatem (1967).
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:15 AM from the funeral home, then to St. Mary's Assumption R.C. Church, 181 Market Street, Passaic, where at 10:30 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Tom's name are asked to consider Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Heart Transplant, 201 Lyons Ave., G2, Newark, NJ 07112. Please make check payable to: Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. On the memo line indicate: "In memory of Thomas E. Tatem, Jr."
You may also give online at: www.newarkbethgiving.org. Please click on "Give for Good Health; Designation; Heart Transplant".
For a photo and more information, visit www.vandermay.com