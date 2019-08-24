Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
1922 - 2019
Thomas Ewald Obituary
Thomas Ewald

Mahwah - Thomas Ewald, 97, on August 22, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ewald. Loving father of Dr. Edward A. Ewald and late sons Howard Petersen and James Ewald. Dear brother of the late Margaret Willis. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Spillane, Jeanette Liguori, Jessica Burns and Michael Petersen. Adored great grandfather of 13. Thomas served in the United States Army in the Signal Corps during WWII. Thomas retired in 1982 after many dedicated years at IBM. At IBM is also where he met his wife Dorothy and they were married for 58 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM and Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12 PM with a service being conducted at 12 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
