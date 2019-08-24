|
Thomas Ewald
Mahwah - Thomas Ewald, 97, on August 22, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ewald. Loving father of Dr. Edward A. Ewald and late sons Howard Petersen and James Ewald. Dear brother of the late Margaret Willis. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Spillane, Jeanette Liguori, Jessica Burns and Michael Petersen. Adored great grandfather of 13. Thomas served in the United States Army in the Signal Corps during WWII. Thomas retired in 1982 after many dedicated years at IBM. At IBM is also where he met his wife Dorothy and they were married for 58 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM and Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12 PM with a service being conducted at 12 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.