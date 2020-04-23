|
Thomas F. King
Paramus - On Monday, April 20, 2020, Thomas F. King of Paramus, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 90. He fought a brief but courageous battle with Covid-19 and is now reunited with his beloved late wife, Eleanor King. He was born in Kearny, NJ to James and Mary King. Thomas was the loving father of Thomas King Jr. and wife, Sandy, James King and wife, Christine, William King and wife, Jennifer and Kathleen Minneker and husband, Thomas. He was the devoted grandfather to ten grandchildren: Megan, Sean, Tara, Lorali, Calvin, Daphne, Ayden, Dylan, Tyler, and Evan.
Thomas acquired a Bachelors of Science degree from St. Peter's University and a Masters of Arts degree in English Literature from Seton Hall University. He took pride in his extended education, and after his time in the United States Army, he became an English teacher in the New Jersey public school system before securing an administrative position as the Vice Principal of Hasbrouck Heights High School. He spent the better part of his 33-year career in Education as the Principal of Hasbrouck Heights High School before taking on the role of Superintendent of Schools for Hasbrouck Heights. In his retirement, Thomas was an Adjunct Professor at William Patterson University where he mentored both undergraduates and graduates in the field of Education.
A devout Roman Catholic, Thomas was an integral part of the community at Annunciation RC Church in Paramus. He was also was an active member of the Lion's Club in Hasbrouck Heights and took pleasure in serving to recognize the area citizens for their community contributions. He enjoyed reading and traveling with family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
