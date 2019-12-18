|
|
Thomas Fabish
Midland Park - Thomas W. Fabish, 78, of Midland Park, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Racine, WI, he lived in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and Columbia, SC before moving to Midland Park, NJ 5 years ago. Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame. During his time there he traveled the country singing in the Notre Dame Glee Club and began his career in the US Army National Guard. He retired as a Lt. Colonel. Tom worked in sales for Xerox in New York and New Jersey before retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Gabriel's Church in Saddle River. He is survived by his loving wife Frances, his sons William and his wife Tammy, Mark and his wife Lara, and Christopher and his wife Cassandra; his grandchildren Ruby, Lochlan, Desmond, Thomas, Charles, Elijah, Benjamin, and Andrew. Tom was also survived by his sisters Joan Mahony, Kathleen Tortorella, and Carolyn Fabish, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 on Friday, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory can be made to , , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.