Services
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Drive
Kearny, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
The Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
Thomas Faga Obituary
Thomas Faga

Oakland - Thomas Faga, of Oakland, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was 93. Visiting will be on Friday December 20, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His service will be at 12 noon in The Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel.

Tom served in The N.Y. State National Guard and was a retired Manager for Tom McCann Shoe Company. Husband of the late Yolanda (nee DiCostanzo), He is survived by his children; Thomas R. Faga, Joseph B. Faga and Ann Marie Dandeneau. Grandfather of Jennifer, Michael, Mario, Thomas, Joseph, Giovanna, Mitchell and Ava. He is also survived by his great grandchildren; Joseph, Giovanni, Antonia, Daniela, JJ, Tanya and Howard along with his great great granddaughter Melanie. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to The Oakland First Aid Squad.
