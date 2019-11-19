Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
Saddle Brook, NJ
Hillsdale - Thomas Fallacaro, 65, of Hillsdale, on November 18, 2019. Before retiring he was a director for A & P Supermarket in Montvale and Key Food in Brooklyn. Tom was a graduate of William Paterson University. He was a member of the Mid County Officials Association and umpired baseball and softball games for years all over Bergen County. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Dallio). Devoted father of Adam Fallacaro and wife Nicole of Montvale, and Andrea Fallacaro of Hillsdale. Loving grandfather of Serafina. Cherished son of Pasquale and the late Eleanor. Dear brother of Gary Fallacaro and brother-in-law of Mary Dallio and Kathy Backer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
