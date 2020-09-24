1/
Thomas Francis Flynn Jr.
Thomas Francis Flynn Jr.

Hackensack - Thomas Francis Flynn Jr., of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 74 years. Born in New York City, he grew-up in Emerson and lived in Hackensack for 44 years. He had a love for music and was accomplished with the drums, guitar and as a bassist performing with several bands. Later on he enjoyed photography and had set up a dark room where he took many photos that he developed and printed. Tom was a "genuine" party Irishman whose sense of humor brought much laughter to any occasion. Tom was a creative designer and owner of Peach Arts Advertising of Hackensack. Beloved husband for 50 years to Linda Andrea (Ramirez). Devoted father of Patrick Flynn and his wife Meghann Elizabeth. Cherished Pop-Pop to his only grandchild, James Patrick Flynn. Older brother of Dennis Flynn and his wife Heidi, John Flynn and his wife Carole, and Marilyn Jankowski and her husband the late Steve. Loving brother in law of Susan Zoller and her husband Wald, and Judy Samborski. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences visit gentilefuneralservice.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
