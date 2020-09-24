Thomas Francis Flynn Jr.
Hackensack - Thomas Francis Flynn Jr., of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 74 years. Born in New York City he lived in Emerson and had lived in Hackensack for 44 years. He had a love for music and was accomplished with the drums, guitar and as a bassist performing with several bands. Later on he enjoyed photography and had set up a dark room where he took many photos that he developed and printed. Tom was a "genuine" party Irishman whose sense of humor brought much laughter to any occasion. Tom was a creative designer and owner of Peach Arts Advertising of Hackensack. Beloved husband for 50 years to Linda Andrea (nee Ramirez). Devoted father of Patick Flynn and his wife Meghann Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather of his greatest joy, James Patrick Flynn. Dearest brother of Dennis Flynn and his wife Heidi, John Flynn and his wife Carole, and Marilyn Jankowski and her husband the late Steve. Loving brother in law of Susan Zoller and her husband Wald, and Judy Samborski. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences visit gentilefuneralservice.com
.