Thomas Francis Kennedy
Allendale - Thomas Francis Kennedy, 90, of Allendale, NJ passed peacefully into eternal life on December 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 14, 1930, to Thomas and Mary Stella (McElvogue) Kennedy in Paterson, NJ. Tom was a graduate of Paterson State College with a B.A. in Education and a Master's in Guidance. He was a beloved teacher and principal for Berkley School in Westwood, NJ for thirty years. During college he competed on the school's fencing team, and in 1952 was a National Bronze Medalist in team epee. Tom served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War from 1952-1956. He also enjoyed the role of boy scout leader for Troop 35 in Paterson, NJ for many years and was a lover of nature, road trips out West, and classic cars. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Bridget (Dunning), his four daughters Mary (James) Berry, Kathleen (Christopher) Bubrow, Elizabeth Kennedy, Laura (Richard) Young, and his grandchildren Brooke and Colton Bubrow, Tessa and Tristan Young. He is also survived by sisters Mary Kennedy, Catherine (George) Petrie, brother-in-law Joseph Tucker, sisters and brothers-in-law Eileen and George Tremoulis, and Winnie and James Cobb. Also surviving are 15 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and many close friends, especially his best friend of over 70 years Joseph Keating. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Walter and Ana Kennedy and sister Winifred Tucker.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 9 A.M. at The Church of the Nativity, Midland Park, NJ, followed at 10 A.M. by the funeral mass. Please wear masks and follow social distancing. The burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
