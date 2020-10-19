Thomas (Tom) G. Pfeiffer
Verona - Tom Pfeiffer died Oct. 10, 2020 at his home in Verona, WI after suffering from a series of non-Covid-related health issues. He was 69. A true child of the 60s, Tom spent his formative years in Glen Rock, NJ as part of the Class of 1969. He went on to graduate from Wesleyan University in 1973 with a BA in Psychology and later from the University of Montana, where he obtained his Master's in Psychology and Counseling.
Tom moved to Madison, WI in 1977, and there he stayed. He counseled and helped many people over the years. As a Financial Aid Director with the University of Wisconsin System he took pride in being able to help students get the education they were seeking. And, for more than two decades, he devoted countless hours working with the Wisconsin Fathers for Children and Families as a Board member and as a help line counsellor, aiding divorcing dads to manage the legal and financial headwinds they faced. In his last 20 years he moved on to work in an Investment Advisory role.
In Madison, Tom helped raise his three children, Clara of Middleton, WI, Russell (partner Kelly) of Sterling, VA, and Julia of Austin, TX. He leaves behind his partner of 18 years, Rosalie (Rose) Stapleton. Rose's grandchildren, Olivia, Adilynn & Reegan Lee called him Grandpa Tom and he doted on them so. Tom also leaves behind six siblings and 17 nieces and nephews: Leonard Pfeiffer (Anna) (Potomac, MD), James Pfeiffer (Gay) (Ridgewood, NJ), Richard Pfeiffer (Pam) (San Antonio, TX), Peter Pfeiffer (Patti) (Austin, TX), Felicia Pfeiffer Angus (Mike) (Ridgewood, NJ) and Henry Pfeiffer (Christine) (Glen Rock, NJ). He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Felicia Pfeiffer, and an infant sibling, Charles Andrew.
Tom enjoyed any excuse to be outdoors. A garden warrior, his plantings often yielded so much that canning had to follow. He appreciated long scenic drives and enjoyed many a road adventure with Rose. From "work weekends" with his siblings and extended families, to the Pfeiffer Family Beach Week, to fall weeks spent with his Glen Rock buddies, Stone Harbor, NJ was his happy place and where he often longed to be.
Tom seemed to be born with a sixth sense in terms of the natural sciences, and he had an easy way of explaining things. He could identify any constellation and planet and why we were seeing it at that point. Amongst other things, Tom will be remembered for his several trips dragnetting the tidepools on the beaches of Stone Harbor with each new group of nieces and nephews, explaining all the findings of the sea to them. He followed environmental issues regularly, especially the weather and issues affecting our oceans and lakes. While he was a good storyteller, he was perhaps an even better weatherman. He knew every storm; its wind currents and directions, where it would hit and when. We will miss the many texts of imminent weather changes from Storm Tracker Tom.
Tom was fond of a fun celebration and a good song. From the Doors to the Eagles to Steely Dan, any great tune would inevitably get him up dancing. In fact, we are sure that's how Tom would like his passing to be acknowledged, with a good celebration. We hope for a post-Covid memorial in Stone Harbor next summer. You can contact his family members should you be interested in joining. If you would like to acknowledge Tom's life in another way, we feel that donations to The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, NJ will be most fitting to his love of the sea and of the shore. https://wetlandsinstitute.org/
. Since COVID-19 has made it impossible for us to gather, grieve, and celebrate together, there is an online memorial site to share stories, pictures, and condolences. You can access the site through this link: https://www.forevermissed.com/tom-pfeiffer/