Thomas Garofalo
Garofalo, Thomas, 56, of Lyndhurst, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Lyndhurst and worked as a stockbroker for Donald & Company in Tinton Falls for 3 years, retiring in 1991. He was an avid chess player and a fan of the New York Giants and the New York Mets. Mr. Garofalo loved horse racing and was a part owner of two horses. He also enjoyed speeding around in his motorized wheelchair. Tom is survived by his devoted parents, Angelo and Evelyn (nee Hreno) Garofalo, by his dear sister, Darlene Mininni and her husband, Mark, by his brother, the late Michael Garofalo (2004), and by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 AM where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit our website at nazarememorialhome.com