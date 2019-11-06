Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
818 Valley Road
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
818 Valley Road
Clifton, NJ
Clifton - Thomas Georgaros, 95 of Clifton, N.J. passed away peacefully at NJ Veterans Home in Paramus, N.J. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Both viewing and funeral will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road, Clifton, N.J. on Monday, Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. with Funeral Services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at E. Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Hoboken, N.J. to Elefterios and Grace (Balaban) Georgaros he has been a longtime resident of Clifton, N.J. Thomas was an active member and past president of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II.

Predeceased by his parents and siblings, Savvas, Chris, John, Fanny, Georgia Georgaros and Anastasia Mustakis, he is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary (Netelkos) Georgaros; children, Terry Georgaros (Maureen), Liz Sarris (Bill) and Helene Berrios (Robert); grandchildren, Michael Georgaros (Dan DiBenedetti), James Sarris (Angela), Linda Sarris, Robert Berrios, Jr. and Ricardo Berrios; and goddaughter, Sophia Constandinou.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Thomas may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road, Clifton, N.J. 07013.
