Thomas Giardina
Albrightsville, PA - Thomas Giardina, 76, of Albrightsville, PA, formerly of Lodi, on August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Devoted father of Pattianne Giardina, Michelle Caceras and husband Hector, Theresa Korn and husband Bill, and the late Kathleen McMichael. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Megan, Jake, Billy, Hanna, and Alex. Dear companion of Eva Gonzalez. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com