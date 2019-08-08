Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Resources
Thomas Giardina Obituary
Thomas Giardina

Albrightsville, PA - Thomas Giardina, 76, of Albrightsville, PA, formerly of Lodi, on August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Devoted father of Pattianne Giardina, Michelle Caceras and husband Hector, Theresa Korn and husband Bill, and the late Kathleen McMichael. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Megan, Jake, Billy, Hanna, and Alex. Dear companion of Eva Gonzalez. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
