Thomas Granatell
Paterson - Thomas Granatell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and grew up in Haledon and North Haledon before moving to Franklin Lakes, NJ in 1967. He was the founder of Grant Industries with his father Charlie in late 1930's. After his fathers death in 1967 the business continued with Tommy and his 5 sons till present. There is currently 4th generation family running the business. Tom was a business and sports enthusiast his entire career from ownership in semi professional sports to donating the current Don Bosco Prep Football Stadium in honor of his father in 1972. A proud champion of his Paterson roots to a successful business career As founder of today's Grant Industries in Elmwood Park,NJ.
Tom was a dedicated follower of his grandchildren on all levels and was a source of inspiration to them all. Friendships on all levels were just as important and he respectful of everyone. Tom was connected to generations before him and after him and will be remembered as an inspiration to all. He is survived by his sons Charles, Michael, David, Joseph, Paul and their mother Lillian, 12 grandchildren and 10 Great grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife Dorothy and her family
Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Thursday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. www.delozito.com