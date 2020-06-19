Thomas H. Blehl
Oradell - Thomas H. Blehl, 95, passed away on June 13, 2020. Tom was born to Louis and Mary Blehl in Brooklyn, New York. Beloved husband of Camille for the last 41 years, and to Elinor, who predeceased him in 1976, for 29 years. Tom is survived by 11 of his 12 children: Mary, Thomas, Stephen, Vincent, Constance, Elinor, John, Andrea, Erica, Allen and Kathleen; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Guy. Tom was a WWII navy veteran in the V-12 Program, and received his Engineering Degree from Columbia University. Prior to retiring, Tom was a Management Consultant for Union Carbide Corp. He was a man of great faith and a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Assumption in Emerson, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Tom enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his large family and loved them all. He was a kind and generous man who left us with many cherished memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096. Visitation on Monday, June 22 from 4-7PM at Church of the Assumption in Emerson. On Tuesday, June 23, a Holy Hour will be celebrated at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10AM also at Assumption Church. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. For further information and to view Thomas' tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.