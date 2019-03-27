Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Rest Cemetery
Butler, NJ
View Map
Resources
Hewitt - Thomas H. Dutton, 66, passed away March 25, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Harold and Eleanor (Kasko) Dutton, Thomas lived in Hewitt for the past twenty years, previously of Pompton Lakes, and an active member and Captain of the Pompton Lakes Fire Dept. A U.S. Navy veteran, Thomas worked in maintenance at Cedar Crest, Pompton Plains for the past eight years. Beloved father of Thomas Dutton Jr; Elizabeth Dutton and Stefanie Phillippe, and her husband Shaun. Brother of Kathy Dutton and Diane Hokke, grandfather of Tyler and Chase. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends. Predeceased by his wife Margaret-Mary "Missy" Dutton (1991) and his brother Allan (2013). Visiting hours Thursday March 28th from 4-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke. Riverdale. Funeral Friday 11 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers donations to the Pompton Lakes Fire Department would be appreciated.
