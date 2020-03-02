Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Thomas Howard Dyrsten Sr. Obituary
Thomas Howard Dyrsten, Sr

Fair Lawn - Thomas Howard Dyrsten, Sr., age 76, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Mason) Dyrsten. Loving and devoted father of Thomas Dyrsten, Jr. and wife Louise, Jennifer Nafie and husband David, Julie Hery and husband Lou and Gregory Dyrsten. Cherished grandfather of Caroline, Lily, Tommy and Charlie Dyrsten, Samantha, Todd and Jillian Nafie and Louie and Will Hery. Dear brother of Gerald Dyrsten and wife Roberta and Stephanie Kammerer and husband Richard. Loving son of the late Sophia (Damek) and Howard Dyrsten. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm with a 7 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
