Thomas J. Conklin, Sr.
Fairfield - Thomas J. Conklin, Sr., 78, of Fairfield, NJ passed away on May 4, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, Mr. Conklin resided in Fairfield for the last 54 years. Before his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver with Penske Co. of Edison.
Mr. Conklin was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local #863. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Thomas More R.C. Church in Fairfield and a member of the Fairfield Senior Group. Mr. Conklin was also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served from 1958 to 1964.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marie Sarah (nee Gallagher) and Thomas Conklin; his son, Thomas J. Conklin, Jr. and his brother, Scott.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 59 years, Selma (nee Kuri); his devoted children, Maureen J. Conklin and Kevin Conklin; his dear daughter-in-law, Jael Conklin; four loving grandchildren, Jenna, Alex, Jade and Hunter; two brothers, Robert and George; and many nieces, nephews and family.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. The funeral will be held Friday 10:30 am from the funeral home and 11:30 am at St. Thomas More R.C. Church, 12 Hollywood Road, Fairfield. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to or , 2900 North Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.