Thomas J. Connolly, Jr.
Navy veteran, Exalted Ruler of Dumont Elks Lodge 2593, Elevator Mechanic, Retired Member IUEC Local One - Elevator Constructors, 61
Thomas J. Connolly, Jr. passed away on April 1, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was 61.
Tom was born on March 19, 1959 in Englewood, NJ to Thomas J. Connolly, Sr. and Doris M. Connolly and raised in Dumont, NJ. Tom is survived by his Sisters, Carol Strauss and her partner Jon Litsky, Cecelia Connolly, and Theresa Goldberg and her husband Stew, and Nieces, Jacklyn Strauss and Courtney Strauss-Blair and her husband AJ, and his great-nephews, Tyler Neilson and Zachary Blair.
Tom graduated Dumont High School in 1977. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1981, where his last duty assignment was as a Signalman on the USS Seattle. During his service, Tom received the Good Conduct Medal and was a member of the US Navy Boxing team. Before his passing, Tom was the Exalted Ruler of Dumont Elks Lodge 2593, a position he held proudly.
Tom had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed going to the race track, playing the lotteries, watching football and baseball.
We Love You! You will be in our hearts, forever.
A Memorial "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified, please email to [email protected] Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont.