Thomas J. Eitner
Thomas J. Eitner, 75, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Englewood to the late Helen V. and Frank John Eitner, Jr.
Thomas leaves behind his beloved wife of fifty years Marie (nee Kopac) Eitner. Devoted father of Kristine Burkhalter and her husband John, Thomas Eitner and Bryan Eitner and his partner Sharon. Dear twin brother of Joseph Eitner and his wife Patricia and the late Frank Eitner, III and his late wife Diane. Loving grandfather of Dylan and Ryann. Brother-in-law of Andrew Kopac and his wife Nancy and the late James Kopac. Cherished uncle of many nephews and their families.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, October 30th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Tuesday, October 29th from 4-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Tomorrows Children's Fund or to and please root for the NY Rangers in his memory.