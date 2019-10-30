Resources
Thomas J. Ferrara Jr.

Thomas J. Ferrara Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Ferrara, Jr.

Harrington Park - Thomas J Ferrara Jr, of Harrington Park, passed away on Friday October 25th. A graduate of Northern Valley High School, TJ was a talented hockey player who went on to pursue a career in hospitality management. After graduating from Flordia Atlantic University, TJ worked as a food and beverage director at several campuses. He leaves behind a loving family including his father Tom, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and 2 beautiful children. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady fo Victories Church in Harrington Park on November 4th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the National Center On Addiction and Substance Abuse.
