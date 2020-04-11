|
Thomas J. Gervasio
Thomas J. Gervasio, 91, passed away on April 10th at Merry Heart Assisted Living in Succasunna, NJ where he had been a resident for the past 2 years. Tom was born on July 1, 1928, to the late Madeline (Tartaglia) and Gaetano Gervasio. He graduated from Dumont High School and served in the US Army for 2 years in Germany. He remained in the Army Reserves until 1960.
Tom was married for 44 years to his high school sweetheart, Avis (nee Widows) who predeceased him in 1996. Together they raised their children in New Milford. Tom was employed by Texaco before retiring to Whiting, NJ in 1992. Tom was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dumont. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson. Tom enjoyed traveling and cruising the world. More recently you could find him watching westerns, enjoying Dove bars and looking forward to visits with "the baby". Tom also cherished his wonderful lifelong friendships he and Avis had with 'The Gang'.
Tom is survived by his devoted children; Catherine Gervasio-Carr, her husband James of River Edge and Thomas R. Gervasio, his wife Joyce (nee Vena) of Succasunna; his treasured grandchildren Jenna (nee Gervasio) Stone, her husband Brian of Stafford, VA and Thomas John Gervasio of Succasunna; his great-grandson Patrick Thomas Stone of Stafford, VA and a sister Roslyn Winkler. He is predeceased by siblings Richard Gervasio and Barbara Ottman.
Arrangements through the William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, NJ. Due to the nation's pandemic, a Visitation will not be held. A Funeral Service and Gathering will take place at a future date.