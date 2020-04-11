Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gervasio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Gervasio


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Gervasio Obituary
Thomas J. Gervasio

Thomas J. Gervasio, 91, passed away on April 10th at Merry Heart Assisted Living in Succasunna, NJ where he had been a resident for the past 2 years. Tom was born on July 1, 1928, to the late Madeline (Tartaglia) and Gaetano Gervasio. He graduated from Dumont High School and served in the US Army for 2 years in Germany. He remained in the Army Reserves until 1960.

Tom was married for 44 years to his high school sweetheart, Avis (nee Widows) who predeceased him in 1996. Together they raised their children in New Milford. Tom was employed by Texaco before retiring to Whiting, NJ in 1992. Tom was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dumont. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson. Tom enjoyed traveling and cruising the world. More recently you could find him watching westerns, enjoying Dove bars and looking forward to visits with "the baby". Tom also cherished his wonderful lifelong friendships he and Avis had with 'The Gang'.

Tom is survived by his devoted children; Catherine Gervasio-Carr, her husband James of River Edge and Thomas R. Gervasio, his wife Joyce (nee Vena) of Succasunna; his treasured grandchildren Jenna (nee Gervasio) Stone, her husband Brian of Stafford, VA and Thomas John Gervasio of Succasunna; his great-grandson Patrick Thomas Stone of Stafford, VA and a sister Roslyn Winkler. He is predeceased by siblings Richard Gervasio and Barbara Ottman.

Arrangements through the William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, NJ. Due to the nation's pandemic, a Visitation will not be held. A Funeral Service and Gathering will take place at a future date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -