Thomas J. Grimke Sr.
Thomas J. Grimke, Sr.

Hasbrouck Heights - Thomas J. Grimke, Sr. 80, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Thomas and Anne Grimke. He was an Army veteran serving in the military police. Before retiring, Thomas was an electronics technician for Verizon in New York City and was a member of the Communication Workers of America. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Dempsey) Grimke. Devoted father of Jon Grimke and his partner Daniel DeBerto and Thomas J. Grimke, Jr. and his wife Samantha. Dear brother of Marianne Diekmann and her husband Richard, Michael Grimke and his wife Felicia, Mildred Carroll and her husband Raymond and the late John Grimke. Brother-in-law of Ernest LaSalle and his late wife Margaret. Loving grandfather of Amelia, Carmen and Logan. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, October 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Monday, October 12th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
OCT
13
Funeral
09:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
OCT
13
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
