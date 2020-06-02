Thomas J. Hirz
Ewing - Thomas J. Hirz, 92, of Ewing, entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Capital Health Systems at Hopewell. Born in Paterson, NJ where he resided for most of his life only moving to Ewing Township in 2013 to be closer to family. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Gerard's R.C. Church in Paterson, NJ. Thomas was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, serving from 1948 to 1953. He was an electric motor repairman formerly employed by Industrial Electric in Hawthorne, NJ for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
Thomas was a former member of the Barbershop Singing Society out of the Paterson & Ridgewood Chapters, a life member of the Paterson American Federation of Musicians Local #248, a life member of the American Legion , Bernard Armitage Post #360 and past commander and past vice-commander of the Passaic County American Legion, a life member of the Passaic Valley Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge #2111 in Totowa, NJ.
Son of the late Thomas and Helen (Spect) Hirz; beloved husband of the late Catherine (Donnelly) Hirz; brother of the late Catherine DeRitter; Thomas is survived by his four children, Thomas Hirz and wife Louise of Wayne, NJ, Frances Gallagher of Utah, Margaret and husband Carl Benedetti of Ewing, NJ, and Kathleen and husband Robert DiMond of Oakland, NJ; four grandchildren, Daniel and Thomas DiMond, Scott Gallagher and wife Danielle, and Erin Hirz; as well as other family and friends.
Private Catholic graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Mausoleum in Totowa, NJ. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Parkside Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 1584 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Please visit Thomas' tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.