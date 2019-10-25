|
Thomas J. Imhof
Thomas J. Imhof, 83, died October 22nd, 2019 in his home in Memphis, Tennessee surrounded by his loving family. He was born in the Bronx, New York. Family was the center of his existence. He and his wife, Joan were married 59 years before her passing in 2015. Together, they volunteered as food deliverers for the Meals-On-Wheels program in Prescott, Arizona for 25 years. He and his wife raised their four children in Upper Montclair, NJ before retiring to AZ and subsequently to TN. Tom spent his career in the Bronx, New York as a Manager in the import/export produce business. He also spent the years that his children were growing up coaching all forms of sports for neighborhood kids from basketball to football to tennis. He was an avid golfer and golfed up until this past summer when he finally had to lay the clubs down due to his failing health. He was a proud member and volunteer of Saint Patrick's Church in downtown Memphis. He is survived by his only sibling, Maryann Pillion. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his four children: Lori Kletschka, Deborah Lasek ( Paul), Holly Mosteller (Timothy) and Tommy Imhof (Elvia).
Thomas was blessed with eight grandchildren: Andrew, Dakota, David, Courtney, Keith, Shelly, Anika, and Wyatt; and four great-grandchildren: Ava, Ariana, Kasia and Bam. He was one of the most generous and kind souls we have ever known and he will be missed beyond words.
There will be no funeral services; In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Patrick Outreach Center at 297 South Fourth Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.