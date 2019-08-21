|
Thomas J. Jones, Sr.
Franklin Lakes - Tom Jones "T.J.", 89, died peacefully on August 19, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he grew up in Carbondale, PA, eventually moving to Jersey City & graduated from Snyder HS. Tom was an accomplished trombone player and athlete, earning both a music & baseball scholarship to Villanova University. He graduated Villanova in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War & played minor league baseball for the Yankee organization before meeting his bride, Noreen. Tom enjoyed a political life, serving as the Mayor of East Rutherford from 1966 -1970. He was employed most of his adult life as the Vice President and Treasurer of General Tire in East Rutherford. Tom was active in his community serving as a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Eucharist Minister at Valley Hospital and a member of the Indian Trail Club. Tom lived in Franklin Lakes, NJ for the past 50 years, raising and coaching his children: Cathleen Lane (Brian), Susan White (Patrick), Thomas Jr. (Dana), Kevin (Joan), Robert (Ellen), Noreen Sollazzo (Pietro) & Christopher (Glaucia). He was extremely proud of his grandchildren, Allison & Daniel Lane, Lauren Leiken (Jason), Erica, Kevin, Katie, A.J., Reagan, Ian, Renata & Anita Jones & Anna Sollazzo. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Noreen to whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in November. He is also survived by his brother William Jones of Yardley PA. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to OASIS, 59 Mill Street, Paterson, 07501.