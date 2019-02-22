|
Thomas J. Kaynak
Lincoln Park - Thomas J. Kaynak 79 of Lincoln Park died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Passaic, he resided in Garfield before moving to Lincoln Park 52 years ago. Tom served in the US Army in the early 60's and is a member of American Legion Post #279 in Lincoln Park. He was employed as an Inspector for the NJ Department of Transportation for 35 years prior to his retirement in 2002. Tom is a member of Little Falls Masonic Lodge #154, Ft. Bragg Masonic Lodge #66 and the Valley of Northern NJ Scottish Rite. He is an Emeritus Member of Salaam Shrine Center who was an active in their Legion of Honor, Chef's Club and as a Past Chief of their Motor Corps. Tom is also a member, Past President and former Treasurer of the Lakeland Shrine Club and Newark Court #37 ROJ. He is a parishioner and former Treasurer of the Most Holy Name of Jesus, SNCC in Passaic. Tom was also an avid golfer, fisherman and bowler. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan Bartyzel, by a daughter, Karen Feldner of Lincoln Park, by two sons, Thomas Kaynak Jr. and wife, Marietta of Pompton Plains and John Kaynak and wife, Denise of Butler and by nine grandchildren, Caroline, Dylan, Jason, Matthew, Daniel, Alex, Ian, Juliana and Andrew. Tom is predeceased by a brother, Dennis Kaynak. Funeral services will be held 10AM Monday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ followed by burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-4 and 7-9PM with Masonic Services at 8PM. Memorial donations to the will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com