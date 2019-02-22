Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Road
Clifton, NJ
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Road
Clifton, NJ
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Road
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Road
Clifton, NJ
