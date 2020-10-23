1/
Thomas J. Marino
Thomas J. Marino

Pequannock - Marino, Thomas J. age 91 of Pompton Plains at rest in Pequannock on October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Manno) Marino. Loving father of Susan Roman and her husband Robert, Donna Horn and her husband James, Cindy Chierici and her husband Joseph, and Thomas Marino and his late wife Donna. Adoring grandfather of Briana, Anthony and his wife Jennie, Matthew and his wife Kyleigh, Jocelyn, Daniel, Thomas, Megan, and Michael. Dear great-grandfather of Maverick. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life before moving to Toms River. He was the Owner of Thomas Marino Construction Co., Elmwood Park for many years before retiring. All services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
