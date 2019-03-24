|
|
Thomas J. McGrath
West Milford - Thomas J. McGrath of West Milford, NJ and formerly Bronx, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 85.
Beloved husband of the late Cathleen for 51 years.
Devoted father of Kevin, the late Tara, Daniel and his wife Kathy, Tracey O'Connell and her husband John and the late Christopher.
Dear brother of John and the late Robert.
Cherished grandfather of Justin and Kelsey O'Connell.
Before retiring Tom was an Executive Vice President for World Environmental Center, NYC. NY. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Westwood, NJ.
Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
Funeral Mass 10 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ.
Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Thomas to Lymphoma Research www.lymphoma.org