Thomas J. Miuccio Obituary
Bergenfield -

Thomas J. Miuccio loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 80. Tom was born on November 9, 1939 in Englewood NJ to Vincent and Concetta Miuccio. After attending Dwight Morrow H.S. he graduated from Carpenters School and became a Master Carpenter. Tom served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1961 in Norfolk, VA and overseas aboard the USS Diamond Head. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda (nee Reilly), and their children Thomas W., Teresa, Gary, and Diana, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Tom loved his family with all his heart and there was nothing he couldn't fix with his own capable hands. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
