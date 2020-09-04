Thomas J. Padden



Keansburg - The Officers and Agents of Local Union 164, IBEW hereby acknowledge the passing of our late Brother Thomas Padden, who passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Brother Padden was initiated into Local Union 52 in 1988. He retired from the IBEW after many years of working for the Newark Housing Authority as a Safety Director in addition to Electrician. Funeral services will be private. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









