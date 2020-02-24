|
Thomas J. Toscano
Hackensack - Toscano, Thomas J., 83, of Hackensack, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela "Chickie" (nee Altieni) Toscano. Loving father of Renee Sisca and Thomas Toscano II. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Eddie, Tom III and Sophia. Mr. Toscano was born and raised in Palisades Park, and enjoyed his summer home in Surf City, Long Beach Island, New Jersey. He was a United States Army veteran. Tom was exposed early on to public service through his father who was a Palisades Park Mayor, Councilman and Planning Board member. In his own right, Tom was a member of the Palisades Park zoning board of adjustment, the planning board and the recreation commission. As a member of the pool commission, he supervised the design and construction of the Palisades Park swimming complex. Tom initiated his public work experience at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, supervising engineering field office personnel and being responsible for contract administration. While there, he participated in the construction of the George Washington Bridge bus station and George Washington Bridge deck rehabilitation, new substations for the PATH railroad and Journal Square transportation center, updating of the Port Authority bus terminal, and the major rehabilitation of structural steel, bridge roadways and approach roads to the Goethals, Outerbridge and Bayonne Bridges. Tom was appointed a commissioner of the Bergen County Utilities Authority (BCUA) and served as Commission Chairman. He directed the development of the BCUA's first resource recovery project and the first recycling program. Eventually appointed the BCUA's Deputy Director, his duties and responsibilities included the management of the day-to-day operations of the wastewater treatment plant, transfer station, solid waste planning and recycling household hazardous waste programs. Tom went on to work as the Director of Operations for the City of Hackensack, taking all of his experience in solid waste planning, wastewater, construction and transportation, and putting it to work for the city. He provided oversight of all public works areas including environmental, infrastructure, construction, transportation, wastewater, solid waste and parks projects. Tom provided independent consultant services to public and private sector agencies and companies in the areas of engineering and construction services, and public-private partnerships. He held fire official and housing code licenses from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. A former member of the New Jersey Tidelands Resource Council, Tom was also a legislative aide to former Assembly members Rose Heck and Patrick Roma, and a former member and Chairman of Districts 36 and 38, and was a former Palisades Park Republican Municipal Chairman. He was the Hackensack Republican Municipal Chairman, the District 37 Chairman, and was a member of the BCRO Policy and Steering Committees. Funeral Thursday 9AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Nicholas R.C. Church. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum. Friends will be received Wednesday 4-8PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.