Thomas James Albanese
Palisades Park - Thomas James Albanese, 94, of Palisades Park, NJ died on May 19, 2019.
A devoted family man, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Alice Elaine (nee Eckel) Albanese; his five children: Aleta Keller and her husband Daniel of Allendale, NJ, Elaine Joseph and her husband Joseph of West Windsor, NJ, Lynette Bagarazzi and her husband William of Princeton, NJ, Thomas A. Albanese and his wife Patricia of Ramsey, NJ, Janet Puzo and and her husband James of Mahwah, NJ; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many friends
Born in Jersey City, NJ, the son of Pasquale and Colangela Albanese, his family moved to Palisades Park when he was very young and where he remained a lifelong resident.
After graduating from Leonia High School in 1943, Tom joined the U.S. Navy serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific theatres aboard the USS Riley, a destroyer escort, during WWII.
Tom met Alice at a Christmas party and, after a three year courtship, they were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Hackensack, NJ in 1953. They welcomed their first of five children the following year.
Mr. Albanese took great pride in America, in Palisades Park and was an avid civic volunteer, serving the community on various boards and committees for over 50 years including the Board of Health. He also served as the Town Historian. He was the recipient of numerous awards in recognition of his dedication and service from local organizations, the county of Bergen and the State of New Jersey.
He was a lifetime member of the Palisades Park Democratic Club, the local VFW and American Legion posts, and a dedicated Yankee fan.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd from 4-8PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Palisades Park on Thursday, May 23th at 10AM. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Memorial gifts in Thomas Albanese's memory can be made to the . https://www.stjude.org/donate-now