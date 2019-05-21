Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Albanese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Albanese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas James Albanese Obituary
Thomas James Albanese

Palisades Park - Thomas James Albanese, 94, of Palisades Park, NJ died on May 19, 2019.

A devoted family man, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Alice Elaine (nee Eckel) Albanese; his five children: Aleta Keller and her husband Daniel of Allendale, NJ, Elaine Joseph and her husband Joseph of West Windsor, NJ, Lynette Bagarazzi and her husband William of Princeton, NJ, Thomas A. Albanese and his wife Patricia of Ramsey, NJ, Janet Puzo and and her husband James of Mahwah, NJ; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many friends

Born in Jersey City, NJ, the son of Pasquale and Colangela Albanese, his family moved to Palisades Park when he was very young and where he remained a lifelong resident.

After graduating from Leonia High School in 1943, Tom joined the U.S. Navy serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific theatres aboard the USS Riley, a destroyer escort, during WWII.

Tom met Alice at a Christmas party and, after a three year courtship, they were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Hackensack, NJ in 1953. They welcomed their first of five children the following year.

Mr. Albanese took great pride in America, in Palisades Park and was an avid civic volunteer, serving the community on various boards and committees for over 50 years including the Board of Health. He also served as the Town Historian. He was the recipient of numerous awards in recognition of his dedication and service from local organizations, the county of Bergen and the State of New Jersey.

He was a lifetime member of the Palisades Park Democratic Club, the local VFW and American Legion posts, and a dedicated Yankee fan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd from 4-8PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Palisades Park on Thursday, May 23th at 10AM. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

Memorial gifts in Thomas Albanese's memory can be made to the . https://www.stjude.org/donate-now
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now