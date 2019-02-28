Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Butler, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Soules
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Soules

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas James Soules Obituary
Thomas James Soules

Butler - Thomas James "Jim" Soules, 84, of Butler, passed, away on February 23, 2019. Jim was born in West Milford, NJ, the son of the late Alfred and Flossie Soules. Jim worked as a production supervisor for Marotta in Montville, NJ, before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Butler Fire Department Kinney Hose Company, for 62 years, and was a former Chief of the Fire Department for 12 years. Jim was also a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Anthony's Council.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Charlotte, of 67 years, his beloved children, Irene Turner and husband James and Phil Soules and partner Nancy Merish, three cherished grandchildren, eight cherished great grandchildren and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing hours will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Morrison Funeral Home 86 Bartholdi Ave. Butler NJ. A mass will be offered on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church also in Butler. The final disposition will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kinney Hose Company, Butler Fire Dept, PO Box 294, Butler, NJ 07405. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now