Thomas James Soules
Butler - Thomas James "Jim" Soules, 84, of Butler, passed, away on February 23, 2019. Jim was born in West Milford, NJ, the son of the late Alfred and Flossie Soules. Jim worked as a production supervisor for Marotta in Montville, NJ, before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Butler Fire Department Kinney Hose Company, for 62 years, and was a former Chief of the Fire Department for 12 years. Jim was also a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Anthony's Council.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Charlotte, of 67 years, his beloved children, Irene Turner and husband James and Phil Soules and partner Nancy Merish, three cherished grandchildren, eight cherished great grandchildren and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing hours will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Morrison Funeral Home 86 Bartholdi Ave. Butler NJ. A mass will be offered on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church also in Butler. The final disposition will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kinney Hose Company, Butler Fire Dept, PO Box 294, Butler, NJ 07405. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com