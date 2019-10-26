|
Thomas Jeffrey Armstrong
Hoboken - Thomas Jeffery Armstrong, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Armstrong, son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Christine Armstrong, daughter, Amy Armstrong, son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Brianne Armstrong, son, Thom Armstrong, sister, Sallie Huntting, brother Kevin Armstrong, and brother Phil Armstrong, and grandchildren Olivia, Joseph, Griffin, Owen, Nathan, Everly, & Emma. He was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Armstrong, mother and father Margaret & Thomas Armstrong. Jeff (as he was known) was born in Binghamton, NY on December 14th, 1946. He lived in Saratoga, California during his youth and attended Santa Clara University where he met his wife Mary Ellen. After eight years of raising a family in Los Angeles, they moved to Allendale, where they resided for 23 years. Jeff had a successful sales & marketing career in the fashion industry. An avid lover of the outdoors he will be missed by the many family members, friends, and lives that he touched. Funeral arrangements are planned for Monday, October 28th from 2 pm-4 pm with the service beginning at 2:30 Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue Wyckoff, NJ. Donations can be made on Jeff's behalf to the Transplant Research Fund for the Nephrology Division at Columbia University. http://bit.ly/jeffarmstrong