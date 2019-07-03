Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
State Line Lookout
Alpine, NJ
River Vale - Thomas John Bengaff, 64 died suddenly on April 26, 2019. Tom had been a systems operator by profession but his passion was to advocate for the right for individuals with disabilities to live independently in the community. A longtime Board member of hip Center for Independent Living he was active on many committees dealing with transportation, voters' rights and the environment. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, July 13 from Noon to 2:00PM at the State Line Lookout in Alpine, NJ. Please RSVP to Margaret at (201) 370-3738.
