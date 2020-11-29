1/1
Thomas John Dickinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John Dickinson, 67, passed away on November 12, 2020.
Tommy was born on May 12, 1953 in Ticonderoga, NY, son of the late Roy and Catherine Dickinson. He graduated from Ticonderoga High School. Tommy attended Cobleskill College and worked in the Food Service industry.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dawn; son, Roy; daughter, Lisa (Ryan); and the light of his life, grandson, Caleb. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene; brothers Bob (Mindy) and Douglas (Vici). Also surviving are his father and mother-in-law, Bob and Mary Aber; brother-in-laws Tom (Cindy) and Bob (Cathy); and sister-in-law, Susie (Jim); as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
Tom was an active member of St. James Church. Due to COVID there will be a private funeral mass at St. James on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:30am. The Mass will be live streamed on (website).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. James Food Pantry, 147 Main St., Johnson City, NY 13790.
Tom's infectious sense of humor was loved by all. He will be deeply missed. Love you more Meem!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved